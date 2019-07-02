New trial date set for teen accused of Doncaster caravan park murder
A new trial date has been fixed for a 19-year-old man accused of murdering a woman at a Doncaster caravan park earlier this year.
Costica Mihai, of St Catherine’s Avenue, Balby, is accused of murdering 52-year-old Tracey McFarquhar, who died in a collision at the entrance of Whitegates Caravan Park, Station Road, Dunscroft, at around 1.50pm on Friday, March 22.
Mihai had been due to stand trial at Sheffield Crown Court this week, but a new trial date has now been fixed for September 16 this year.
The trial is expected to last for approximately one week.
Sign up to our daily newsletter
The Recorder of Sheffield, Judge Jeremy Richardson QC, remanded Mihai into custody until his next court appearance.
Ms McFarquhar was pronounced dead at the scene of the incident.
A post-mortem examination concluded that she died from multiple injuries.