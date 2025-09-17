New study names Doncaster as one of UK graffiti hotspots

Doncaster has been named as one of the worst places in the UK for graffiti, according to a new study.

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Doncaster Free Press, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Residents in the city filed 6,262 graffiti reports in the last three years, showing how the line between art and vandalism is being tested locally.

The new study by cash house buyer, Sell House Fast, analysed Freedom of Information (FOI) request data on the number of graffiti reports from the last three calendar years (2022-24) by councils to reveal England’s graffiti hotspots.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

You can view the study in full here: https://sellhousefast.uk/blog/englands-dirtiest-areas/

Doncaster has been named as one of the UK's graffiti hotspots.

Camden and Lewisham in London took the top two spots, followed by Southampton.

Doncaster took fifth spot, behind Hammersmith and Fulham in London.

There is more graffiti in Camden than in any other area, with 6,582 reports per 100,000 people and London appears to be the graffiti capital of England, with five London boroughs in the top 10 for graffiti reports.

There were just two graffiti reports in Leeds, the lowest amount in England.