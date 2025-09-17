New study names Doncaster as one of UK graffiti hotspots
Residents in the city filed 6,262 graffiti reports in the last three years, showing how the line between art and vandalism is being tested locally.
The new study by cash house buyer, Sell House Fast, analysed Freedom of Information (FOI) request data on the number of graffiti reports from the last three calendar years (2022-24) by councils to reveal England’s graffiti hotspots.
You can view the study in full here: https://sellhousefast.uk/blog/englands-dirtiest-areas/
Camden and Lewisham in London took the top two spots, followed by Southampton.
Doncaster took fifth spot, behind Hammersmith and Fulham in London.
There is more graffiti in Camden than in any other area, with 6,582 reports per 100,000 people and London appears to be the graffiti capital of England, with five London boroughs in the top 10 for graffiti reports.
There were just two graffiti reports in Leeds, the lowest amount in England.