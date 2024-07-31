Two new quad bikes into Motorcycle and Rural Crime Team has seen a crackdown on rural crime.

New quad bikes help with the crackdown of rural crime
The quad bikes have been purchased as part of the funding from the Home Office’s Hotspot Policing Response Model, which sees a more problem-solving approach to policing.
In South Yorkshire, a large percentage of communities are based in rural areas, with criminals using off-road tracks or fields to hide in a bid to lose officers in cars or on off-road bikes who may be pursuing them.
The new quad bikes introduced to the fleet of vehicles available to officers have been operational since May this year, and have resulted in a total number of 15 quad bikes being seized so far. These were being used in illegal activity such as being driven without insurance or a licence, used to destroy farmer’s crops, stealing petrol, poaching and general anti-social behaviour (ASB).
Inspector Peter Heginbotham, who is part of our Motorcycle and Rural Crime Team said: "We are now seeing criminals turn to off-road and quad bikes more to commit crimes, as they are easy to steal and store in hidden places.
"In the past, these criminals would use fields and dirt tracks to try and get away from those who were pursing them as our standard vehicles cannot handle these terrains. However, with these new quad bikes, they can no longer get away from our drivers, who have been specially trained in these types of pursuits.
"We have seen an increase in quad bike and quad bike related crime in our rural communities, with many criminals crossing the borders to or from our neighbouring forces, with many victims such as farm and land owners left to clean the mess left behind and meet the cost of damage repairs."
The quad bikes allow officers to carry equipment such as stingers, drones, throwlines and firesticks, so they are prepared for anything they may come across while on patrol. They have also been used to recover stolen plants and seize trailers which are carrying equipment used to steal diesel.
Officers from the Motorcycle and Rural Crime Team have also been working with storage owners in the local areas to identify key areas where stolen quad bikes are being kept.