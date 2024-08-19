Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Police have released a new CCTV image as the search for missing Doncaster woman Christine continues.

Christine, aged 66, was now last seen around 6pm entering Rose Hill Cemetery, on Cantley Lane in Doncaster, on Monday 12 August.

Officers are now asking for anyone within a half a mile radius of the cemetery to check any home CCTV or dashcam footage they may have which could show Christine's next movements.

Officers are particularly interested in footage between 5.45pm to 8pm that could show which direction Christine travelled in next.

The new CCTV image released in search for missing Christine who was last seen a week ago in Doncaster.

Do you live in this area and have some footage that could help in the search for missing Christine?

Christine is described as a white woman, around 5ft 5ins tall with long grey hair. At the time of her disappearance, she was last seen wearing a black vest top with a floral pattern and orange shorts.

Officers are becoming increasingly concerned for her welfare and want to speak to anybody who has seen Christine.

Have you seen her? If you can help, you can pass information to police through the online portal https://orlo.uk/gGPFf or by calling 101. Please quote incident number 13 of 13 August 2024 when you get in touch.