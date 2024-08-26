Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Police have released a new CCTV image showing missing Doncaster mum Christine as officers continue to appeal for information to find her on the two-week anniversary of her disappearance.

Christine, who is 66 years old and from the Wheatley area, was last seen in Doncaster on Monday 12 August.

On that day, she'd spent the afternoon getting coffee and lunch with her sister before returning home around 5.10pm.

She had last been seen at 5.57pm on Cantley Lane a fortnight ago today. However, a new CCTV image shows Christine at 6.03pm on 12 August walking down Ascot Avenue, near the junction with Sandown Gardens.

This CCTV image shows missing Christine walking down Ascot Avenue at 6.03pm on Monday 12 August.

A timeline of Christine's known movements on 12 August is now as follows:

Around 5.05pm: Christine was dropped off at an address on Hawke Road in Wheatley

5:10pm: Confirmed CCTV sighting of Christine in Hawke Road

5:17pm: Confirmed CCTV sighting of Christine on Thorne Road at the junction with Doncaster Royal Infirmary

A digivan with the appeal for missing Christine has been deployed to Doncaster.

5:40pm: Confirmed CCTV sighting of Christine on Racecourse roundabout/Bawtry Road

5:57pm: Confirmed CCTV sighting of Christine passing Cantley Lane, near the junction with Ascot Avenue

6.03pm: Confirmed CCTV sighting of Christine on Ascot Avenue, near the junction with Sandown Gardens – walking in the direction of Everingham Road

Since Christine was reported missing, officers have been working round the clock to find her, with numerous searches carried out in the vicinity where she was last seen.

Officers have trawled through hours of CCTV footage, carried out house-to-house visits and spoken to numerous people in efforts to find her but sadly, there have been no further confirmed sightings since 6.03pm on 12 August.

Detective Superintendent Eleanor Welsh said: "Christine has a husband, Glen, a daughter called Lisa, and two siblings in Gary and Gillian - all of whom have been left heartbroken by Christine's disappearance.

"It has now been two weeks since Christine went missing and I want to take this opportunity to urge the public to please get in touch with us if you have any information that could help us find her.

"I also want to speak to Christine directly - if you are reading this, Christine, please reach out to us or your loved ones and let them know you are safe and well."

A digivan displaying an appeal poster for missing Christine has been deployed to various areas of Doncaster, including the area where she was last seen.

It is hoped this may jog the memories of anyone who was in the area at the time she went missing as we continue to appeal for the public's help to find her.

DS Welsh said: "These vans will be displaying an image of Christine that has been circulated as part of our appeal as well as details of where she was last seen and relevant contact information.

"We have deployed numerous resources in our work to find Christine, including specialist search teams, off-road bike teams, mounted officers, drones, and specialist search dogs.

"We've also had support from a National Police Air Service helicopter utilising thermal imaging technology and I want to reassure people that our efforts to find her are continuing at pace.

"We are really grateful for all the help we have received so far, and I want to implore members of the public to please get in touch with us as even the smallest piece of information could prove vital in helping us find Christine."

Christine is described as a white woman, around 5ft 5ins tall with long grey hair. At the time of her disappearance, she was wearing a black vest top with a floral pattern and orange shorts.

As part of the appeal, police are asking for residents in the vicinity of Ascot Avenue, Everingham Road and the surrounding area to check CCTV and doorbell footage from the evening of 12 August in the hope it may shed more light on Christine's disappearance.

Police are also encouraging drivers who were in the area at the time that Christine was last seen to check their dashcams as this footage may show where Christine went after 6.03pm that night.

If you have information that could help find Christine, please call 101, quoting incident number incident number 13 of 13 August 2024.

Alternatively, you can report information online via: https://www.southyorkshire.police.uk/ro/report/.

If you wish to submit any CCTV, doorbell or dashcam footage, please do so via this link here: https://unitedkingdom1cpp-portal.digital-policing.co.uk/southyorks/appeal/appeal-for-information-to-find-missing-doncaster-woman-christine.