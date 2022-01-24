Neighbourhood policing team helps stranded elderly motorist in Doncaster

A high visibility patrol.

Last week (17 January – 23 January) was Neighbourhood Policing Week which recognises the vital work Police Community Support Officers (PCSOs), volunteer staff and local neighbourhood teams carry out on a daily basis across the country.Here in South Yorkshire, Neighbourhood Policing Teams (NPTs) are out and about at the heart of communities, day in, day out, listening to the public’s concerns and dealing with the issues that matter most to local people.Superintendent Mark James, Strategic Lead for Neighbourhood Policing at South Yorkshire Police, said: "Our Neighbourhood teams carry out an important function at the very centre of the communities we serve."Last week was no different – the work we carried out was the same as we do every week – but it did give us the opportunity to celebrate that vital work and to shine a spotlight on what we do.

Supt James added: "Our officers aren't just there to catch criminals, although of course that is a very important part of the job. They are also there to listen to concerns and deal with the issues that matter most to our communities."A small action can make a massive difference to an individual – perfectly represented by PCSOs in Kirk Sandall who came across an elderly motorist who was stranded after waiting for breakdown assistance, leading to his car battery going flat. The officers helped him by changing his tyre and then called the breakdown company to ask for a priority call out. Whilst they stayed with him they let him warn up in a police vehicle."And in Sheffield, officers were able to reunite the owner of a stolen jewellery box with the item, which included pictures and medals of a sentimental nature."Our teams carry out actions like these every day which help to increase trust and confidence in South Yorkshire Police, along with providing an outstanding Neighbourhood Policing service to our communities.”Some of the highlights of work across teams throughout the week included:

• Regular interaction with local communities through pop-up police stations• Searches of known hotspot areas for illegal goods and weapons• Visiting schools to speak to children and listen to what they have to say and to answer any questions (as well as spotting any future budding recruits)• High visibility and plain clothed patrols in burglary and anti-social behaviour hotspots• Sharing crime prevention advice to help keep communities safe• Delivering targeted activity to help locate stolen vehicles• Executing warrants to support ongoing operations• Hosting online question and answer sessions where members of the public can speak to officers and find out more about the activities of their local team

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

A pop-up police station.