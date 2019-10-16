Neighbour ‘heard shouting, then police arrived’ after alleged serious assault in ‘quiet’ Doncaster residential street
Shocked neighbours described hearing shouting in the early hours of the morning today, after reports of a serious assault on a ‘quiet’ Doncaster estate.
Detectives and scene of crime officers were carrying out investigations today as officers were called in after reports that a woman had been assaulted at a house on Hazel Avenue, Auckley, today.
The woman, in her 40s, has been taken to hospital with serious injuries where she remains. A house is sealed off by a police cordon and a man has been arrested.
One neighbour said today: “We heard some shouting in the early hours of the morning, at about 2am. After that we heard car doors slamming and saw police cars and an ambulance arrive. When I realised there was the police cordon I feared someone was dead. I hope the woman makes a full recovery.
“I don’t know the people in that house – a lot of the houses round here are rented. It is quite shocking.”
Friends Olga Collins and Lisa Shelbourne saw the police presence while walking their dogs.
Mrs Collins said: “This is usually a really quiet part of Auckley – it is a shock to see the police here.”
Mrs Shelbourne said: “I think the lady who lives in that house has only been here a a few months. I think a lot of the houses are rented in that part of the street. It is very quiet here.”