Nearly 400 cannabis plants seized as police bust three Doncaster homes
Officers from Doncaster North Neighbourhood Policing Team executed drugs warrants, finding plants in three separate properties.
In Bentley, 66 cannabis plants were discovered in two bedrooms of an end terrace property while at an address in Sprotbrough, over 190 cannabis plants were being cultivated in six rooms.
A 21-year-old man inside the property was arrested and charged for production of cannabis.
The electrics at both properties had been tampered and a spokesperson said: “As one was an end terrace and the other a semi detached property, the impact would have been unimaginable had there been a fire at the locations.”
A further cannabis set up was found at a property in Campsall where approximately 125 plants were located in the loft space of the house.
You can report drug crime to police in Doncaster on 101.