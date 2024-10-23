Nearly 40 prisoners walk free from Doncaster jail in latest bid to ease overcrowding

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Nearly 40 prisoners have walked free from a Doncaster jail in the latest Government bid to ease overcrowding.

37 inmates were released from HMP Hatfield yesterday, following an earlier release of prisoners from HMP Doncaster.

All have accommodation to go to and 70% are in work, the jail’s governor has said.

They were part of more than 1,100 people allowed out earlier as part of the Government’s emergency plan to ease overcrowding in jails in England and Wales.

Prisoners have been released from HMP Hatfield to ease overcrowding.

Offenders serving more than five years are being released on licence after spending 40% of their time behind bars, a scheme that excludes those convicted of serious violence, sex crimes and terrorism.

The second tranche of emergency releases since September comes as ministers launch a major review of sentencing with a focus on new forms of punishment.

The review aims to reduce overcrowding and could lead to judges having powers to sentence people to "prison outside prison" with a form of house arrest.