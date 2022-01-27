Nearly 300 cannabis plants seized as police bust another Doncaster drugs factory
Nearly 300 cannabis plants have been seized after police busted another Doncaster drugs factory.
Thursday, 27th January 2022, 9:22 am
Officers executed a drugs warrant at a house on Arden Gate, Balby yesterday shortly after 9am.
A South Yorkshire Police spokesman said: “A cannabis set-up was located in the house, consisting of around 270 plants and equipment.
“No one was in the address at the time.”
Enquiries into the incident are ongoing. Anyone with information should call police on 101 quoting incident number 201 of 26 January.