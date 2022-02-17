Paul Robson, 56, absconded from HMP North Sea Camp on Sunday – with both Lincolnshire Police and South Yorkshire Police warning that he could be in the region.

A Lincolnshire Police spokesman said: “Our search continues and we are still appealing to the public to call us with sightings or any other information that can assist in our enquiries to call 999.”

He is described as being 5ft 8ins tall, speaks with a Northeast accent and has an inch-long scar on the right side of his eyebrow. He also has a tattoo on his left hand of a cross, believed to be self-made, with a blue crucifix between the thumb and forefinger. He’s believed to habitually wear a baseball cap.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Convicted sex offender Paul Hobson.

Following further enquiries, it’s believed that Hobson has a dark donkey jacket with a large collar and blue on the shoulders in his possession.

Police also believe that his facial hair might not look similar to a police image previously circulated - and that it might not be tied and may be lighter in colour.

East Area Commander, Chief Superintendent Kate Anderson, said: “It has now been four days since Paul Robson was last seen and we continue to appeal to members of the public for their help to find him.

“We are keeping an open mind as to his current whereabouts and we’re pursuing extensive lines of enquiry based on the information that the public have shared with us so far.

"We’re grateful to those who have already contacted us, and we would urge people to continue doing so. Any information, no matter how small, is useful in allowing us to build a bigger picture and it leads us closer to taking a dangerous man off our streets.

“We understand there may be concerns around personal safety, but we have allocated a number of resources to this investigation to aid in his swift arrest. Rest assured we are taking this seriously and advise that if you do see him, please contact us immediately and try not to approach him or apprehend him yourself.”