"My orange juice stopped me getting drunk:" Crazy 999 call to South Yorkshire Police revealed

Operators received thousands of calls last month – with more than 1,000 emergency calls on one day alone.

But chiefs have also revealed the waste of time calls they receive – with one calling 999 to complain about orange juice.

In a statement, a South Yorkshire Police spokesman said: “999 calls that we received that we shouldn’t.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

A member of the public called 999 to complain about orange juice.

"There’s a problem with my orange juice, when I mixed it with alcohol, it stopped me getting drunk. Who do I tell?”

More than 25,000 999 calls were received at the force control room during June, bosses said.

There were also nearly 30,000 calls to non emergency number 101 during the month.

And June 25 was the force’s busiest day in June, with 1010 calls dealt with by operators.