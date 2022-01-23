Mum makes plea to find her daughter who went missing in Doncaster this morning

A plea has gone out from mum Alison Louise Young whose daughter has gone missing.

Teen Phoebe has not been seen since 11.45am today (Sunday, January 23).

Alison said on Facebook: "My daughter is missing, Phoebe, she wearing black leggings, blue Chelsea football top, black coat with fur on hood, white Ellese trainers.”

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Have you seen Phoebe?

Phoebe wears glasses and has got ginger hair.

The police have been informed and a search is underway in the Rossington area.