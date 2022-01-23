Mum makes plea to find her daughter who went missing in Doncaster this morning

Have you seen Phoebe?

By Stephanie Bateman
Sunday, 23rd January 2022, 5:31 pm

A plea has gone out from mum Alison Louise Young whose daughter has gone missing.

Teen Phoebe has not been seen since 11.45am today (Sunday, January 23).

Alison said on Facebook: "My daughter is missing, Phoebe, she wearing black leggings, blue Chelsea football top, black coat with fur on hood, white Ellese trainers.”

Phoebe wears glasses and has got ginger hair.

The police have been informed and a search is underway in the Rossington area.

Please get in touch if you have seen Phoebe.