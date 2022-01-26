Mum jailed for slicing woman's face open with stiletto in vicious Doncaster bar attack

Thereese Soper, 29, caused significant facial injuries with her stiletto to a stranger’s face in Jacques, Lazarus Court.

Soper, of St Catherine’s Avenue, pleaded guilty to Section 20 wounding following the altercation.

Sheffield Crown Court heard that on 11 January 2020, Soper’s victim, a 33 year-old woman, was out socialising with her friends in Lazarus Court, when Soper became confrontational towards her.

Thereese Soper has been jailed for attacking a stranger with her stiletto heel.

Soper’s aggression quickly escalated and she admitted to punching the victim before kicking out at her with her stiletto on, requiring the victim to be rushed to hospital.

Investigating Officer DC Danielle Green said: “This was unprovoked attack on an innocent woman in a busy bar.

“Soper’s behaviour was unjustified, unnecessary and dangerous. I am pleased that her sentencing reflects the severity of the injury caused.”