Mum injured as driver flees three car smash on busy road outside Doncaster pub
Two people were injured after a three car smash on a major Doncaster route which saw one of the drivers flee the scene before police arrived.
Emergency services were called to York Road yesterday morning after a collision involving a Volkswagen Passat, a Renault Kadjar and a Volkswagen Polo.
Police say the driver of the Passat fled the scene of the crash, which took place outside The Grove pub at around 9am.
Mum Terri Griffiths, who was driving the Polo described the driver who fled as an “absolute scumbag”
"I think my car came off lightly but I am aching now and very shook up.
"But I am glad everyone involved is OK. Thank you so much for the lady at The Grove for taking us in to sit down and have a cuppa. Also the lady who stopped and witnessed.”
Mrs Griffiths and the driver of the Renault, a man, were both on the morning school run, she said. Both suffered whiplash injuries in the crash.
A South Yorkshire Police spokesman said: “It is reported that three vehicles were involved in the collision – a Volkswagen Passat, a Renault Kadjar and a Volkswagen Polo.
“It is understood that the driver of the Passat fled the scene prior to police arrival. Enquiries are ongoing to locate them.
“One person suffered minor injuries that did not require medical treatment.”
Anyone with information about the incident can contact South Yorkshire Police on 101 or alternatively contact CrimeStoppers on 0800 555 111 where you can report information in confidence.