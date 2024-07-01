Multiple stolen vehicles traced and seized after officers raid Doncaster 'chop shop'
Multiple stolen vehicles have been traced and seized by officers after a farm in Doncaster was searched and raided by the Roads Proactive Policing Team.
Two people have been arrested after a raid on a suspected 'chop shop' in Braithwell on the afternoon of Wednesday 19 June.
A 'chop shop' is a term used to describe a place where stolen vehicles are dismantled so that their parts can be sold or used to repair other stolen vehicles.