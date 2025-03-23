Multiple arrests and vehicle seizures in off-road bike day of targeted patrols in Doncaster

A Doncaster neighbourhood policing team joined forces with the dedicated Motorcycle and Rural Crime Team (MARCT) for a day of action to crackdown on illegal off-road bikes.

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Doncaster Free Press, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Officers from Doncaster North NPT used their local knowledge and gathered intelligence to conduct a series of targeted patrols with MARCT, resulting in a series of arrests and vehicle seizures.

MARCT's patrols involves trained officers on motorbikes and after visiting a quarry off Lound Lane in Brodsworth which had become a hotspot for off-road bikes, they discovered four electric motorbikes being ridden there illegally.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

A short pursuit commenced, resulting in one driver being detained and reported on summons for driving offences, with his bike also seized for having no insurance.

Officers have encouraged residents to keep reporting incidents involving off-road bikes.

The day of action also saw three vehicles recovered, with one involving a driver with no insurance and two involving vehicles being driven with false or cloned plates.

During one of these stops, the two occupants of the vehicle were searched and subsequently arrested for possession with intent to supply Class A drugs and possession of offensive weapons.

Visibility was a key part of the day of action, with neighbourhood officers using push bikes to cover 14 miles along the Roman Ridge and Transpennine Trail as part of their high visibility proactive patrols.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

They also visited local petrol stations to speak to them about how they can support our fight against off-road vehicle crime by reporting incidents to us with as much detail as possible.

This BMW was seized during the operation.

Doncaster North NPT Sergeant Kelly Ward explains more: "We know how much of a nuisance off-road bikes are in our local communities and we recognise people's frustrations towards them.

"Every piece of information we gather on off-road bikes is used to shape our local intelligence picture and helps us to locate the vehicles involved and seize them.

"We use that intelligence to shape our policing activities every day and these days of action involving the Motorcycle and Rural Crime Team allow us to adopt a high visibility approach and better monitor off-road locations where we know off-road bikes to be more prevalent.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"We need your help to continue to crackdown on off-road bikes as your intelligence really does aid us in stopping this particular type of anti-social behaviour.

"We need you to provide specific times, dates and location of where off-road bikes and illegal e-scooters are being ridden, along with descriptions of the riders, including details of their clothing and helmets, and descriptions of the bikes themselves, including make, colour and size.

"We also want to hear about where these bikes are being stored as that enables us to seize them and take them off our streets.

"If you want to get in touch with us, please call us on 101 or make a report via our website. You can also stay anonymous by making a report through the independent charity Crimestoppers. They can be contacted on 0800 555 111."

To visit the Crimestoppers website, go to www.crimestoppers-uk.org.

To make a report via the website, please use this link: https://www.southyorkshire.police.uk/ro/report/ocr/af/how-to-report-a-crime/