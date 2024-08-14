MP meets Doncaster police chiefs to discuss riots and plans to tackle crime in city

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

A Doncaster MP has met with the city’s police chiefs to discuss the recent UK riots and plans to help tackle crime in our region.

Doncaster East and Isle of Axholme MP Lee Pitcher visited South Yorkshire Police to discuss the recent riot at the Holiday Inn Express at Manvers which saw officers pelted with bricks, bottles and fireworks as a rampaging gang attempted to set the building – housing asylum seekers – on fire.

In the wake of the unrest, which saw vandalism, looting and violent disorder, across the UK, hundreds of people have been charged and jailed – with more set to follow.

Mr Pitcher said: “The Chief Superintendent took me around to see the operation, investigation, and custody cells.

Lee Pitcher met police chiefs to discuss the response to the recent UK riots.

"I met some of the the officers protecting communities and thanked them for their continued efforts to bring criminals involved in violent disorder to justice.

“I also discussed antisocial behaviour and crime in our constituency.

"We covered everything from shoplifting, to illegal off-road vehicles, to domestic violence, to break-ins, to the very recent damage at Quarry Park. We’ve agreed to continue to meet regularly to work together on plans to drive down, and mitigate crime in our area.”

You can report crime in Doncaster and across South Yorkshire to South Yorkshire Police on 101 – or 999 in an emergency.

Alternatively, you can contact independent charity CrimeStoppers through their dedicated UK call centre to report information in confidence.

You can report crime on 0800 555 111 without having to leave your details.