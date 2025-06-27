Motorists warned of traffic delays due to an abnormal load being transported.

Motorists are being warned that there may be traffic delays due to an abnormal load being transported this evening (Friday June 27).

At 6pm South Yorkshire Police will be escorting an abnormal load out of Hellaby Industrial Estate to the M1 North.

A spokesman said: “As we have explained before, due to the size of this load we will have to close the A631 Bawtry Road from the mini roundabout towards the M18, and from the M18 towards Hellaby.

“This closure is to allow the load to travel contraflow before a specialist team manoeuvre it over the central reservation.

“During the closure, no traffic will be allowed to move as safety is our main priority, and once complete all roads will be re-opened.

“We apologise in advance and acknowledge the comments made on previous posts about this disruption, but it has to move at this time due to other police escorts and restrictions that are in place throughout its journey.

“We cannot therefore move it in the early hours of the morning or on a weekend.

“These closures are only in place for 15 to 20 minutes so if you think this may affect you please travel earlier or use an alternative route or have a little patience whilst we get the load on its journey.

“There is no other way out of the industrial estate that is suitable and it has to travel on its given route.

“We also have similar move planned for Friday 4 July.

“Thank you for your patience.”