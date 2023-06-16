News you can trust since 1925
Motorcyclists warned to be on guard after string of bike thefts across Doncaster

Motorcyclists in Doncaster are being warned to be on their guard after a string of bike thefts across the city.
By Darren Burke
Published 16th Jun 2023, 09:30 BST- 1 min read
Updated 16th Jun 2023, 09:30 BST

South Yorkshire Police's Off Road Team has issued a number of appeals following a string of recent thefts in Doncaster.

The Lexmoto Diablo 125 YT21ZMX was stolen from Travelodge Lakeside Doncaster on June 13 at 9.40pm.

The Honda CBF125 in black YJ68ZMH was stolen from Abbey Road, Dunscroft on June 15.

The Honda FES125, Lexmoto Diablo and Honda CBF125 have all been stolen in Doncaster in recent days.
And the Honda FES125 in black MF60GNJ was stolen from One Call Insurance in Balby on June 15 2023 between 4pm and 4.15pm.

If anyone has any Information about any of the thefts, the suspects or the whereabouts of the bikes, please call 101 or use the smart contact portal

https://smartcontact.southyorkshire.police.uk/

A spokesman for South Yorkshire Police’s Off Road Team said: “If you see any of these vehicle involved in crime or being ridden dangerously, please ring police on 999.”