Motorcyclists urged to safely enjoy bank holiday weekend after three South Yorkshire riders die on the roads this month
Ahead of the bank holiday weekend, motorcyclists and drivers are being urged to take care on the roads, look after each other and make sure everyone gets home safely.
A police spokesman said: “With beautiful scenery across the Peak Districts, riders travel for the views and experience.
“This year, 13 motorcyclists have died in Derbyshire, and of those, nine have been from outside the area, with three from South Yorkshire.
“If you are travelling to a new area, you may not be familiar with the road conditions, so it is important to read the road and ride appropriately. Don’t forget to ensure you have carried out the appropriate checks on your motorcycle before your journey.
“As a driver, remember to check for motorcyclists, an extra look could save a life.
“We know that bikers take pride in being the best they can be and urge anyone keen to improve their riding to take a look at the BikeSafe courses available- BikeSafe - the UK's #1 police-led motorcycle safety and skills initiative.”