Motorbike thieves flee after being intercepted by member of public at Doncaster GP surgery

By Darren Burke
Published 7th Nov 2024, 09:25 BST
Two men who attempted to steal a motorbike from outside a Doncaster doctors’ surgery fled when they were intercepted by a member of the public.

Police were called to The Scott Practice in Balby following the incident.

A South Yorkshire Police spokesperson said: “Yesterday (6 November) at 10.43am, we received reports of an attempted vehicle theft on Greenfield Lane.

“It is reported two men attempted to steal a motorbike. A member of the public intervened and the men left.”

“Enquiries into the incident are ongoing.”

