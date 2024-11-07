Motorbike thieves flee after being intercepted by member of public at Doncaster GP surgery
Two men who attempted to steal a motorbike from outside a Doncaster doctors’ surgery fled when they were intercepted by a member of the public.
Police were called to The Scott Practice in Balby following the incident.
A South Yorkshire Police spokesperson said: “Yesterday (6 November) at 10.43am, we received reports of an attempted vehicle theft on Greenfield Lane.
“It is reported two men attempted to steal a motorbike. A member of the public intervened and the men left.”
“Enquiries into the incident are ongoing.”