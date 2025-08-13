Motorbike stolen in Rotherham recovered by police in Doncaster

A motorbike which was stolen in Rotherham last week was recovered by police in Doncaster just a few days later.

On Saturday (August 9) afternoon Doncaster East Neighbourhood Policing Team were patrolling Armthorpe when they caught sight of a motorbike in the distance.

The two riders were both concealing their face and not wearing helmets. Concerned for the safety of the riders, and suspecting the bike was stolen, officers followed it along Church Street.

The riders were oblivious to the police and headed down Nutwell Lane and into Nutwell Court.

Officers made a search of the area and located the motorbike parked at the rear of an building.

On seeing the police the one male who was still with the bike decided to run, escaping over garden fences.

The bike was identified as stolen from Rotherham a few days previous. This was recovered and will be returned to its rightful owner.

A spokesman said: “Motorbike theft continues to be a problem, please ensure you take every precaution to secure your motorbike.”

If you have any information in relation to this motorbike please contact SYP and quote reference 14/138422/25