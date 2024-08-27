Motorbike and hay bales targeted by arsonists on Bank Holiday Monday in Doncaster

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Motorbike and hay bales were targeted by arsonists on Bank Holiday Monday, August 26, in Doncaster.

At 1am, Edlington firefighters were called out to a deliberate fire involving hay bales on Cadeby Lane, Cadeby. The crew were at the scene for over six hours, leaving at 7.20am.

A motorbike was deliberately set on fire at 10.55pm on the same day at Hampole Balk Lane in Skellow. Firefighters from the Adwick station attended the incident and returned to their base at 11.20pm.