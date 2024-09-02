"Most wanted" Doncaster man appears in court over £5,000 burglary
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
Blade Neale, who had earlier been the subject of a police hunt and a public appeal for information, has been remanded in custody after being accused of breaking into a home and stealing expensive watches, jewellery and £550 in cash.
Neale, 27, of no fixed abode, has been charged with burglary dwelling and theft after he allegedly stole over £5,000 worth of items from a property in Carcroft in September 2023.
Neale was arrested by officers on Friday and appeared before Doncaster Magistrates' Court earlier today (2 September).
He has been remanded in custody ahead of his next appearance before Sheffield Crown Court on 30 September.
Earlier today a South Yorkshire Police spokesperson said: “Our officers are no longer looking for Doncaster man Blade Neale.
“Thank you to everyone who shared our appeal for information.”