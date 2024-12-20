More than a dozen children arrested in South Yorkshire after stabbings

More than a dozen children were arrested by South Yorkshire Police linked to the unrest following the Southport stabbings, new figures show.

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Doncaster Free Press, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

An investigation has found one in six people arrested across the country were under 18.

The summer saw widespread rioting and disorder from right-wing protestors following the killing of three girls at a dance class in Southport on July 30.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Police and courts were quick to arrest and charge many of those involved in the unrest. An investigation by RADAR has collated the number of arrests by police force, alongside their ages and the offences committed.

More than a dozen children arrested in South Yorkshire after summer unrest.

The response to a freedom of information request to South Yorkshire Police on November 22 shows a total of 140 arrests were made in relation to the disorder this summer – 19 of them aged between 10 and 17.

It is possible for an individual to be counted twice in these figures if they were arrested more than once.

These included arrests for:

• 133 offences of public disorder and rioting

• Six offences against property

• Four offences against the person

• Four offences related to the police courts or prisons

• Three offences related to firearms, shotguns or offensive weapons

• Three miscellaneous offences

• Two offences of theft

A single arrest can be for multiple offences.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Jabeer Butt, CEO of the Race Equality Foundation, said arrests and prosecutions contributed to the end of the violence, but are not a "long-term solution".

He said: "The underlying issues that led to Islamophobic disinformation being shared alongside some concluding that violence was an appropriate response to an act of male violence in Southport needs to be addressed.

"We require concerted national and local action to challenge racism, to curb the algorithms that amplify Islamophobic disinformation, and the ending of politician led blaming of migrants and minorities for crumbling public services."

There were 1,233 arrests across the 32 police forces that provided information, 219 relating to children under 18.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Among those which provided information on why people were arrested, public order offences were by far the most common reason for arrest.

However, there were also 69 offences of assault, 45 of theft and burglary (including four shoplifting offences), 38 for possession of weapons, 32 drug offences and 19 for malicious communications.

Separate data collated by the National Police Chiefs' Council found 1,711 arrests have been made since the end of July.

A spokesperson for the organisation said arrests and charging decisions "are likely to continue for some time".

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The spokesperson said: "Unfortunately, we did see a number of young people take part in these incidents."

They said it was important to avoid the unnecessary criminalisation of children and young people, but added police need to "respond appropriately" to protect communities.

"This can include the arrest and charge in the case of violent disorder and other serious offences."

Greater Manchester Police carried out the most arrests (160), followed by Merseyside (148) and the Met (142). The most children were arrested in Humberside (38), Merseyside (33) and Manchester (32).

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

A Home Office spokesperson said: "The senseless violence on our streets following the tragic loss of Bebe, Elsie and Alice was shocking.

"We are grateful to all the officers who continue to work hard to keep our communities safe."