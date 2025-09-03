More than a dozen arrested as police carry out raids across Doncaster

A number of people suspected of being involved in vehicle crime have been arrested and brought into custody following a number of raids across Doncaster today.

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Doncaster Free Press, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Crime-fighting operation Operation Duxford has returned with more than a dozen people arrested so far on suspicion of a range of offences, including theft of a motor vehicle, burglary and possession with intent to supply drugs.

It has focused on targeting vehicle-related criminality and anti-social behaviour primarily in the south of Doncaster, with coordinated enforcement and engagement activities taking place across the district over the course of the day.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

A warrant which saw officers raid an address in the Woodlands area of the city resulted in an 18-year-old man being arrested on suspicion of theft of a motor vehicle, possession with intent to supply drugs and possession of an offensive weapon.

Police have been carrying out raids across Doncaster.

Alongside the arrest, officers also recovered a stolen motorbike which was being kept in the kitchen of the property.

Two stolen motorbikes were also recovered on the St James Estate, with a 22-year-old man arrested on suspicion of possession with intent to supply drugs after suspected Class A and B substances were found during a warrant at a property in the area.

Both men remain in custody at this time, along with several other men and women all of whom have been arrested as part of today’s policing operation.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Doncaster Neighbourhoods Chief Inspector Joe Hunt said: “Operation Duxford is a really important day in the policing calendar as it enables us to proactively show you the work that goes on all year round to combatting crime and anti-social behaviour.

“Sometimes this work goes on behind the scenes and away from public view, but today, this highly visible policing operation shows you our commitment to tackling the issues that matter the most to you.

“A lot of planning and intelligence gathering has gone into this operation and it is encouraging to see that it has resulted in the arrests of those suspected of being involved in vehicle crime, which we know has a devastating impact on victims and local communities.

“If you are involved in this criminality, I hope it sends out a clear warning that we are coming for you, and we will work to prosecute you and bring you before the courts to face justice.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

This afternoon, South Yorkshire Police’s Motorcycle and Rural Crime Team have been carrying out a proactive operation targeting off-road bikes in the east of Doncaster, with Roads Policing Group officers working alongside Doncaster South Neighbourhood Policing Team to combat speeding motorists.

Traffic enforcement sites have been active in Edlington, Conisbrough, Denaby and Mexborough, with mobile speed camera vans also deployed to various locations across Doncaster.

Barbershops have been visited with welfare checks conducted as part of an ongoing investigation by the force’s Modern Slavery and Human Trafficking Team and there have been engagement stalls across Doncaster.

Officers have been carrying out high visibility patrols in hotspot areas for vehicle crime and anti-social behaviour and engaged with members of different communities by sharing crime prevention advice leaflets.