More than 100 cannabis plants destroyed as Doncaster police bust drugs factory
Police say they have destroyed more than 100 cannabis plants after busting open another drugs factory in the city.
By Darren Burke
52 minutes ago - 1 min read
Updated 1st Feb 2023, 9:45am
Doncaster South Neighbourhood Policing Team confirmed the raid last week, although have not released precise details of the location of the raid,
A spokesman said the set-up had been “dismantled” with 116 plants destroyed.
Speeding operations were also conducted and in total 341 cars were checked but only one was speeding.
Three people were also arrested in the operation, including one for robbery.