More than 100 cannabis plants destroyed as Doncaster police bust drugs factory

Doncaster South Neighbourhood Policing Team confirmed the raid last week, although have not released precise details of the location of the raid,

A spokesman said the set-up had been “dismantled” with 116 plants destroyed.

Speeding operations were also conducted and in total 341 cars were checked but only one was speeding.

Police destroyed cannabis plants after busting a drugs factory in Doncaster.