More police activity in the Clay Lane area of Doncaster
Reports have been received of police activity in the Clay Lane area of Doncaster this afternoon.
Friday, 2nd July 2021, 4:26 pm
Our reporter spotted a police car with its blue flashing light on, around the Chalmers Drive and Jefferson Avenue junction.
We have approached South Yorkshire Police for information about the incident and will bring you details as soon as we have them.
