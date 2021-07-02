More police activity in the Clay Lane area of Doncaster

Our reporter spotted a police car with its blue flashing light on, around the Chalmers Drive and Jefferson Avenue junction.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

We have approached South Yorkshire Police for information about the incident and will bring you details as soon as we have them.

Local journalism is more vital than ever. Thanks to everyone who helps us ask the questions that matter by taking out a subscription or buying a paper. Liam Hoden, editor.