More illegal vehicles taken off Doncaster's streets in latest crime blitz

More illegal vehicles have been seized and taken off the streets of Doncaster in a fresh South Yorkshire Police clampdown on crime.

Officers from Doncaster North Neighbourhood Policing Team officers were joined by the off road bike team and local Stronger Community officers as part of a day of action in the north of the city.

A spokesperson said: “Three vehicles were recovered in the area - one was for no insurance with the driver reported for the offence.

"One was due to being used in crime as it was displaying false plates, and one was recovered due to being driven on cloned plates and when stopped the two occupants were arrested for possession with the intent to supply class A drugs and possession of offensive weapons.

Police in Doncaster have been targeting off road bikers and illegal vehicles.

“The off road team dropped on four electric motorbikes in a quarry off Lound Lane, Brodsworth, and after a short pursuit, one rider was detained and reported on summons for driving offences. Bike seized no insurance.

“Officers have been out on push bikes and have ridden 14 miles along the Roman Ridge and Trans Pennine Trail on high visibility patrols.

“We have also visited all of the local petrol stations to speak to them about supporting our fight against off road vehicle crime.”

Members of the public can report off road bikes to police on 101 or 999 in an emergency.

You can also report information to UK independent charity CrimeStoppers through their dedicated UK call reporting centre on 0800 555 111 where you can report information in confidence.