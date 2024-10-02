Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

More Doncaster Rovers fans were arrested last season, new figures show.

A policing council and a supporters’ association have both warned those causing trouble make up a very small minority of football fans.

Home Office figures show 17 Doncaster Rovers fans were arrested for football-related disorder in the 2023-24 season. This was up from nine the season before.

These included:

• 13 arrests for public disorder

• Two arrests for violent disorder

• An arrest for entering a stadium in possession of class A drugs

• An arrest for the possession of pyrotechnics

In total there were 2,584 arrests made in connection with domestic football in England and Wales and games involving the national teams abroad, representing a 14 per cent increase.

Despite the rise in arrests, National Police Chiefs’ Council’s lead for football policing, Chief Constable Mark Roberts, said the number of matches where football-related incidents were reported has fallen by 12 per cent.

"That correlates with the proactive approach we have seen from police forces across the country," he added.

Mr Roberts cautioned it was important to put these figures into context.

"Last season around 47 million people attended men’s domestic and international matches, the highest number we have on record, and the vast majority of football fans are law-abiding citizens who want to support their team," he said.

"However, there are a small number of fans who commit offences, and we will continue to work closely with the CPS and our other partners to ensure that those responsible are held accountable."

A statement from the Football Supporters Association said less attention should be given to this minority of trouble-makers, adding: "The problem with this hyper-focus on arrest tables is it makes football seem like a dangerous place, which kids and families should steer clear of, and that’s just not true."

The body would like to see fewer arrests, but admitted "at almost any sports event, street carnival or music festival there are going to be incidents".

The figures also show 12 Doncaster Rovers supporters were subject to banning orders as of the end of the season, prohibiting them from attending football matches for a set period of time.

Last season three new banning orders were handed out to fans of the club, with 16 over the past five years.

Nationally the number of football banning orders in force went up 34 per cent, to 2,172 at the end of the season.

Policing Minister, Dame Diana Johnson said: "Our football clubs are at the heart of our communities, which is why it is vital that fans are able to attend games safely.

"I am pleased to see the police’s proactive action has been effective in reducing reported incidents, but it is troubling that there are still individuals choosing to engage in criminal behaviour.

"This Government has already shown it will never tolerate mindless violence and disorder and has sent a clear message. If you take part in criminality, you will be caught and you will be punished," she added.