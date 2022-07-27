More CCTV and street lighting for Doncaster thanks to £1.7m police funding boost

The money from the Safer Streets Fund will be used to tackle crime, anti-social behaviour and violence against women and girls in South Yorkshire.

New measures it will fund also include community engagement initiatives and mobile CCTV vehicles across the county.

There have been calls for more street lighting in South Yorkshire, particularly in Sheffield parks, to help make streets safer.

More CCTV and street lighting will be installed in Doncaster.

At Ponderosa Park in the city, women complained they had been harassed and felt unsafe.

Dr Alan Billings, Police and Crime Commissioner for South Yorkshire, was awarded the new Home Office funding after making successful applications.

He said: “I’m pleased that the bids put forward to tackle crime and anti-social behaviour in South Yorkshire have been successful.

“This gives a considerable boost to our funding locally, especially for preventative interventions.

“This money will be used on practical measures, including CCTV and educational workshops to tackle crime and make people safer.

“In my role as PCC I hear directly from people about the need to deter and prevent as well as crack down on crime and anti-social behaviour.

“This is why crime prevention and crime reduction are among my top priorities in the police and crime plan.”

The Home Office offered PCCs from across England and Wales the opportunity to bid for funding from a £50million scheme, which aims to crack down on anti-social behaviour, neighbourhood crime and violence against women and girls.