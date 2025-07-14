More bikes seized by police in latest Doncaster crackdown on illegal riders

More off-road and nuisance bikes have been taken off the city’s streets in a fresh Doncaster police clampdown.

A spokesperson for South Yorkshire Police’s Motorcycle and Rural Crime Team said: “Last Sunday, we headed out to Doncaster.

"Despite the pouring rain, there were still plenty of bikes around.

“First up, we headed to Denaby Ings and the nature reserve. Whilst on the Trans Pennine Trail, we saw a group of bikes on the footpath.

Police have seized more illegal bikes in Doncaster.

“As they were making off, we suddenly saw the rider of a Husqvarna jump the footpath from the other side of the banking.

“Whilst the jump was impressive, it clearly showed that the rider had no idea who was on the other side or on the path.

“Thankfully, it was just us, and we were just far enough away that it didn't cause an accident.

“The path did have pedestrians on it, and people were fishing along the river, so probably not the best place to practice your whips.

“The rider was dealt with and bike seized.

“Then, off to Conisbrough, as we were passing over the viaduct, we saw three pit bikes.

“Two made off, and one stopped. The two that made off were pursued into Conisbrough, where they split up.

“One bike was abandoned, and the adult rider of the other bike went towards the castle. As our rider was on his own, he stopped with the abandoned bike.

“A quick look around the bike showed that it was in a poor state of repair, and thankfully, it is now off our roads.

“The other bike was seized and rider dealt with.”