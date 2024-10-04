More anti-social behaviour offences reported in South Yorkshire last year
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
It comes as the number of incidents across England and Wales hit their lowest level for 16 years.
However, the charity Victim Support warned many people feel they won't be taken seriously when reporting anti-social behaviour, suggesting the true numbers could be higher.
Home Office figures show there were 26,059 incidents of anti-social behaviour reported to South Yorkshire Police in the year to March – equivalent to 19 incidents per 1,000 people.
This was a four per cent increase on the year before when there were 25,058, but a 31 per cent decrease on the year to March 2021, which saw a spike in offences nationally.
Across England and Wales, the number of reported anti-social behaviour incidents fell slightly, remaining at just above 1 million. This was the lowest figure since 2007-08, when there were 3.9 million reported incidents.
Rachel Almeida, assistant director at Victim Support said: "While reports to the police of anti-social behaviour have gone down, sadly these incidents remain a common reality for many. Every year one in three people will experience or witness some type of anti-social behaviour.
"We know from our experience that many victims feel that they aren’t taken seriously, or worry that no action will be taken when they report. This isn’t helped by the fact that victims of ASB do not have the same rights to information and support as victims of crime.
"We believe it is time that this changed - and we call on the Government to boost the rights of victims and guarantee that they can always access support."
In its election manifesto Labour promised to "crack down on anti-social behaviour", saying it hits the poorest communities hardest and can lead to more serious offending.
It committed to introducing new Respect Orders, which could ban persistent adult offenders from town centres, and ensure fly-tippers and vandals will be forced to clean up the mess they have created.
Home Secretary Yvette Cooper also promised to restore "visible neighbourhood policing", restoring patrols to town centres by recruiting thousands of new police officers, police and community support officers, and special constables.