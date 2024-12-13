Missing van recovered just hours after being reported stolen in Doncaster
Police recovered a missing van – just hours after it was reported stolen in Doncaster.
Officers for Doncaster North Neighbourhood Policing Team located the vehicle just hours after it was reported stolen from a street in the city.
The van was reported as stolen after being taken overnight from the Balby area on Monday 2 December.
After receiving intelligence, officers were able to locate the vehicle on December 3 in a car park in Bentley, a spokesperson said.
Report car crime to police on 101.