Missing van recovered just hours after being reported stolen in Doncaster

Police recovered a missing van – just hours after it was reported stolen in Doncaster.

Officers for Doncaster North Neighbourhood Policing Team located the vehicle just hours after it was reported stolen from a street in the city.

The van was reported as stolen after being taken overnight from the Balby area on Monday 2 December.

After receiving intelligence, officers were able to locate the vehicle on December 3 in a car park in Bentley, a spokesperson said.

Report car crime to police on 101.