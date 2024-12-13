Missing van recovered just hours after being reported stolen in Doncaster

By Darren Burke
Published 13th Dec 2024, 17:00 BST

Click here for more of our videos 
on ShotsTV.com or watch on Freeview 262

Police recovered a missing van – just hours after it was reported stolen in Doncaster.

Officers for Doncaster North Neighbourhood Policing Team located the vehicle just hours after it was reported stolen from a street in the city.

The van was reported as stolen after being taken overnight from the Balby area on Monday 2 December.

After receiving intelligence, officers were able to locate the vehicle on December 3 in a car park in Bentley, a spokesperson said.

Report car crime to police on 101.

News you can trust since 1925
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice