Missing South Yorkshire woman and two-year-old daughter ‘found safe and well’

A missing Doncaster mother and her two-year0old daughter have been found, police say.

Sebjana Myzeqari, aged 24 and her daughter Enissa had not been seen since April 2, when she left the Flying Scotsman Centre health centre in the town centre and then visited the Frenchgate Centre.

South Yorkshire Police confirmed on Thursday night that the woman and her daughter have been found.

Their tweet read: “UPDATE: Missing Sebjana and her daughter 2 year-old daughter Enissa have been found safe and well. Thank you to everyone who shared our appeal, your support is appreciated!”

Albanian woman, Sebjana, settled in Doncaster three years ago and has a house in Chequer Road, Hyde Park.

She was reported missing by her housing provider.

South Yorkshire Police had issued a fresh appeal for information on her whereabouts this week, with a lack of sightings Sebjana or her daughter for over six weeks.