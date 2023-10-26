News you can trust since 1925
Missing: Police are becoming increasingly concerned for the welfare of Herbert, 79

Officers in Doncaster are appealing for your help to find missing Herbert.
By Stephanie Bateman
Published 26th Oct 2023, 09:01 BST
Updated 26th Oct 2023, 09:01 BST
Herbert, aged 79, was reported missing yesterday after last being seen in the Fairfield Road area, off York Road, in Doncaster at 10.30pm on Tuesday October 24.

He has not been seen or heard from since and concerns are growing for his welfare and safety.

Herbert usually wears dark jeans or trousers as well as a cap or hat along with a dark coloured puffer coat.

Have you seen Herbert?

He is known to frequent the York Road area as well as Doncaster city centre.

Officers are becoming increasingly concerned for Herbert's welfare and want to speak to anybody who has seen him.

Have you seen him? Do you know where he might be?

If you can help, you can pass information to police via the new online live chat, the online portal or by calling 101. Please quote incident number 838 of Wednesday 25 October 2023 when you get in touch.