Missing: Police are becoming increasingly concerned for the welfare of Herbert, 79

Officers in Doncaster are appealing for your help to find missing Herbert.

Herbert, aged 79, was reported missing yesterday after last being seen in the Fairfield Road area, off York Road, in Doncaster at 10.30pm on Tuesday October 24.

He has not been seen or heard from since and concerns are growing for his welfare and safety.

Herbert usually wears dark jeans or trousers as well as a cap or hat along with a dark coloured puffer coat.

Have you seen Herbert?

He is known to frequent the York Road area as well as Doncaster city centre.

Officers are becoming increasingly concerned for Herbert's welfare and want to speak to anybody who has seen him.

Have you seen him? Do you know where he might be?