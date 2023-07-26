Phoebe, aged 15, was last seen in the Rossington area at 8.30am this morning (Wednesday 26 July).

She’s not been seen or heard from since and officers are growing increasingly concerned for her welfare.

She is described as white, around 5ft 5ins tall with shoulder length, brown hair and freckles. She was last seen wearing black leggings, black coat with fur on the hood, white trainers with rose gold detailing. and a blue denim jacket.

Have you seen Phoebe?

Phoebe is known to frequent the West Yorkshire area.