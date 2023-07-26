News you can trust since 1925
Missing: Phoebe, 15, last seen in the Rossington area

Police in Doncaster are asking for your help to find missing teenager Phoebe.
By Stephanie Bateman
Published 26th Jul 2023, 15:40 BST- 1 min read
Updated 26th Jul 2023, 15:40 BST

Phoebe, aged 15, was last seen in the Rossington area at 8.30am this morning (Wednesday 26 July).

She’s not been seen or heard from since and officers are growing increasingly concerned for her welfare.

She is described as white, around 5ft 5ins tall with shoulder length, brown hair and freckles. She was last seen wearing black leggings, black coat with fur on the hood, white trainers with rose gold detailing. and a blue denim jacket.

Have you seen Phoebe?
Have you seen Phoebe?
Phoebe is known to frequent the West Yorkshire area.

If you have seen her or know where she could be, please call 101 quoting incident number 388 of 26 July.