Officers have released a new image in their search for missing Doncaster man Herbert, who was last seen at 10.30pm on Tuesday, October 24.

Herbert was reported missing yesterday (October 25) and this new image of him shows the clothes police believe he was wearing at the time he went missing – a black cap and a dark blue puffer jacket.

Officers are asking people in the York Road area to check sheds, garages and outbuildings they may have, as they believe he may be in this area and taken shelter.

Officers are becoming increasingly concerned for Herbert’s welfare and have now released a map showing areas he was last seen at and he frequently visits. Do you live in the area and might have information that could help officers in the search?