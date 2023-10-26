Missing: New image released in search for 79-year-old Herbert
Herbert was reported missing yesterday (October 25) and this new image of him shows the clothes police believe he was wearing at the time he went missing – a black cap and a dark blue puffer jacket.
Officers are asking people in the York Road area to check sheds, garages and outbuildings they may have, as they believe he may be in this area and taken shelter.
Officers are becoming increasingly concerned for Herbert’s welfare and have now released a map showing areas he was last seen at and he frequently visits. Do you live in the area and might have information that could help officers in the search?
If you can help, you can pass information to police via the online live chat, online portal or by calling 101. Please quote incident number 838 of 25 October 2023.