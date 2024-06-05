Missing: Maria was last seen 16 days ago in Doncaster
and live on Freeview channel 276
Maria, aged 56, was last seen on 20 May at 6.30am when she left her home in Doncaster and was reported missing from Barnby Dun on Friday 31 May at 4.17pm.
She is described as a white woman, 5 ft 6in tall, of medium build, and with long dyed brown hair. The image we have shared of Maria is 20 years old but is the most recent photo currently available.
Officers are becoming increasingly concerned for Maria’s welfare and want to speak to anybody who has seen her.
Have you seen Maria, or do you know where she might be?
If you can help, you can pass information to police online or by calling 101. Please quote incident number 605 of 31 May 2024 when you get in touch.
You can contact police online via the website: www.southyorkshire.police.uk/contact/af/contact-us-beta/contact-us