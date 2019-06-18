Missing man who disappeared in Doncaster found safe
A man who vanished after leaving a Doncaster hospital has been found safe.
By Claire Lewis
Tuesday, 18 June, 2019, 13:28
Jason Hamblett, aged 45, was reported missing yesterday after disappearing after he left Doncaster Royal Infirmary, Thorne Road, at around 11.30am.
He had been to visit someone but was reported missing after he was not heard from or seen afterwards.
Sign up to our daily newsletter
South Yorkshire Police said today he has since been found safe and well.