The 26-year-old went missing just after 3pm on Friday (3 March 2023) from Tickhill Road Hospital, Doncaster.

Leon is a white man, 5ft 10, with dark brown medium-length hair. He was last seen wearing a dark-coloured long coat with fur around the hood, dark trousers and white Adidas trainers.

He is known to travel often on trains.

Do you know where he is?