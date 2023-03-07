News you can trust since 1925
Missing Leon, 26 has been missing from Doncaster hospital since Friday

Police are appealing for your help to find missing Doncaster man, Leon.

By Stephanie Bateman
4 minutes ago - 1 min read
Updated 7th Mar 2023, 3:06pm

The 26-year-old went missing just after 3pm on Friday (3 March 2023) from Tickhill Road Hospital, Doncaster.

Leon is a white man, 5ft 10, with dark brown medium-length hair. He was last seen wearing a dark-coloured long coat with fur around the hood, dark trousers and white Adidas trainers.

He is known to travel often on trains.

Do you know where he is?
Have you seen him? Please report any sightings via www.southyorks.police.uk/contact-us/report-something/ or call 101 quoting 303 of 5 March 2023.