Missing: Kyle was last seen on Friday morning
Watch more of our videos on Shots!Visit Shots! now
and live on Freeview channel 276
and live on Freeview channel 276
The family of a Doncaster man are frantic to know of his whereabouts after he went missing last week.
Kyle was last seen on Friday morning in Selby.
His sister Simone Keats put out a plea on Facebook asking for anyone with information to get in touch.
She said: “If anyone sees my brother please let me or Michelle Keats know.
“He told my mum yesterday through text he's staying with a friend in York and that's the last anyone's heard from him.
“He could be in either Selby, York or back in Doncaster.”