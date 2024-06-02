Missing: Kyle was last seen on Friday morning

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

The family of a Doncaster man are frantic to know of his whereabouts after he went missing last week.

Kyle was last seen on Friday morning in Selby.

His sister Simone Keats put out a plea on Facebook asking for anyone with information to get in touch.

She said: “If anyone sees my brother please let me or Michelle Keats know.

“He told my mum yesterday through text he's staying with a friend in York and that's the last anyone's heard from him.