Missing: Have you seen Muhammed, 14, last seen in Doncaster?
Muhammed, aged 14, was last seen in Copley Road, Doncaster, around 12.30pm today (Saturday 23 August) and has not been seen or heard from since.
Muhammed is described as of Asian heritage, 5ft 3ins tall, of slight build with dark permed hair. He was last seen wearing a dark black tracksuit with a white stripe and logo, and a red baseball cap.
Officers are becoming increasingly concerned for Muhammed’s welfare and want to speak to anybody who has seen him.
Have you seen him? Do you know where he might be?
If you can help, you can pass information to police through the online portal https://orlo.uk/gQmhh or by calling 101. Please quote incident number 407 of 23 August 2025 when you get in touch.