Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Chelsea, aged 16, was last seen leaving her home address in the Edlington area of the city at about 5pm on Tuesday (19 September). She was then seen yesterday (Wednesday 20 September) at about 11pm on St Sepulchre Gate in the city centre.

She is white and described as 5ft 10in tall with brown eyes and shoulder-length green hair. She wears glasses and was last seen wearing a short black dress and fluffy slippers.

She is known to frequent the city centre and Balby areas.

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Doncaster Free Press, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Have you seen Chelsea?

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Officers are becoming increasingly concerned for Chelsea's welfare and want to speak to anybody who has seen her.

Do you know where she might be?

If you can help, you can pass information to police via the new online live chat, the online portal or by calling 101. Please quote incident number 2 of 20 September 2023.