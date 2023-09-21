News you can trust since 1925
Missing: Have you seen Chelsea? She was last seen in Doncaster city centre wearing a short black dress and fluffy slippers

Officers in Doncaster are appealing for your help to find Chelsea.
By Stephanie Bateman
Published 21st Sep 2023, 16:45 BST- 1 min read
Updated 21st Sep 2023, 16:45 BST
Chelsea, aged 16, was last seen leaving her home address in the Edlington area of the city at about 5pm on Tuesday (19 September). She was then seen yesterday (Wednesday 20 September) at about 11pm on St Sepulchre Gate in the city centre.

She is white and described as 5ft 10in tall with brown eyes and shoulder-length green hair. She wears glasses and was last seen wearing a short black dress and fluffy slippers.

She is known to frequent the city centre and Balby areas.

Officers are becoming increasingly concerned for Chelsea's welfare and want to speak to anybody who has seen her.

Do you know where she might be?

If you can help, you can pass information to police via the new online live chat, the online portal or by calling 101. Please quote incident number 2 of 20 September 2023.

You can access the online portal here: www.southyorks.police.uk/contact-us/report-something/