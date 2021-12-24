Missing girl Sapphire found safe and well

Officers searching for missing Sapphire from Doncaster have confirmed this morning she has been found safe and well.

By Kev Rogers
Friday, 24th December 2021, 8:55 am

A spokesman for South Yorkshire police said:

"Good morning everyone!

"Some great news to start Christmas Eve off - Sapphire, 16, has been found safe and well.

Police release new pictures of missing Doncaster girl Sapphire.

"Thanks for all the RTs and shares - we really appreciate your help.”

A search was launched after Sapphire, 16, was last seen in the Askern area of Doncaster on Sunday 12 December.

