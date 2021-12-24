Missing girl Sapphire found safe and well
Officers searching for missing Sapphire from Doncaster have confirmed this morning she has been found safe and well.
Friday, 24th December 2021, 8:55 am
A spokesman for South Yorkshire police said:
"Good morning everyone!
"Some great news to start Christmas Eve off - Sapphire, 16, has been found safe and well.
"Thanks for all the RTs and shares - we really appreciate your help.”
A search was launched after Sapphire, 16, was last seen in the Askern area of Doncaster on Sunday 12 December.