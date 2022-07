Officers had launched an appeal to find 15-year-old Kian after becoming ‘increasingly concerned’ for his welfare.

He had last been seen at his home address in Intake on Thursday, July 14.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Police said: “Thank you to everyone who shared our appeal!”

In a Tweet police said : “UPDATE: Missing Kian was found safe and well yesterday evening.

“Thank you to everyone who shared our appeal!”

Anyone who knows the whereabouts of a missing person should phone 101.