A missing Doncaster teenager has been found safe and well after nearly two weeks away from home.

Lee-John Cherowbrier, from Dunscroft, was reported missing on Sunday, May 26 after last being seen at a friend’s house the night before.

Lee-John Cherowbrier

South Yorkshire Police said the 15-year-old, who has been missing before, was found yesterday.

