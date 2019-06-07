A missing Doncaster teenager has been found safe and well after nearly two weeks away from home.
Lee-John Cherowbrier, from Dunscroft, was reported missing on Sunday, May 26 after last being seen at a friend’s house the night before.
South Yorkshire Police said the 15-year-old, who has been missing before, was found yesterday.
