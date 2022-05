The teenager, Leon was reported missing after he was last seen in the Sheffield area on May 21.

A photograph was shared in the hope that Leon would be recognised and sightings reported to the police.

This afternoon (May 22), the police confirmed the boy had been found safe and well.

Leon went missing in the Sheffield area yesterday.