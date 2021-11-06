MISSING: Can you help to find missing 76-year-old Malcolm?
Officers in Doncaster are appealing for your help to find Malcolm.
Saturday, 6th November 2021, 9:45 am
Malcolm, age 76, was last seen at about 11.30am today (Friday 5 November) at the Cedars Care Home on Cedar Road in Balby.
He is described as white, of medium height and of thin build, with short grey hair.
He was wearing a grey, black and white checked lumberjack jacket, blue jeans and grey trainers.
He is known to have difficulty speaking.
If you have any information please call 101 quoting incident number 311 of 5 November.